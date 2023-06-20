Unions say teachers nationwide are suffering from “burnout” after new data shows which schools in Sheffield had the most staff absences last year.

Over 3.2 million working days were reportedly lost to teacher sickness across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year – a rise of 61 per cent in the past five years – with one union blaming “stress, overwork and burnout”.

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show. As well as that, more than two thirds of teachers were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55 per cent five years before.

In South Yorkshire, teachers took an average of 6.7 days off sick in the last academic year, making just slightly above the average for England, but still up from 4.8 days in 2016/17.

In Sheffield, a total of 30,777 working days were lost across the year, with 69 per cent of teachers taking sickness absence that year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (the Teacher’s Union), said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout”.

“The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the “tip of the iceberg” as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

The Department for Education said staff well-being was “crucial”.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the extraordinary service that headteachers, teachers and other school staff provide and are taking action to reduce the pressures on them where we can.”

Here we reveal which schools in Sheffield had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick. We have omitted schools where fewer than five teachers took sick leave.

1 . Sheffield schools most affected by teacher absences New data has revealed which Sheffield schools had the most teacher absences last academic year, as a union warns of 'burnout' by staff nationwide. Photo: Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co Photo Sales

2 . Rivelin Primary School The school most severely affected by teacher absences in Sheffield in the data was Rivelin Primary School, where a total of 487 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 22.1 per teacher. 15 teachers took sickness absence, representing 68 per cent of the workforce. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3 . Meynell Community Primary School At Meynell Community Primary School, a total of 436 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 17.4 days per teacher. 23 teachers took sickness absence, representing 92 per cent of the workforce - nearly the whole cohort. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Hunters Bar Infant School At Hunter's Bar Infant School, a total of 207 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 17.3 per teacher. 11 teachers took sickness absence, representing 91.7 per cent of the workforce. Photo: Google Photo Sales