Sheffield School’s Trust shortlisted for top inclusion award

E-ACT, which runs Parkwood Academy and Pathways E-ACT Academy in Sheffield, in the running for Inclusive Trust of the Year at 2025 TES Awards

A multi-academy trust which runs 38 academies across the country, including two in Sheffield, has been shortlisted in what’s dubbed the ‘Oscars of Education’ for its work in making education more inclusive.

E-ACT multi academy trust has been nominated for the ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ award in the 2025 Tes Schools Awards in recognition of how it aims to make all pupils feel included at its academies.

The nomination recognises E-ACT’s ongoing commitment to making sure that all students feel welcome, supported and able to succeed.

E-ACT Parkwood Academy

A key focus of E-ACT's inclusion strategy has been helping pupils with speech and language development and enhancing this provision. The trust has seen a 300% rise in students accessing this crucial support, addressing a challenge that is nationwide.

Almost two million children in the UK struggle with talking and understanding words and need access to speech and language support.

E-ACT has also provided extra training to 150 members of staff to help them better support SEND pupils. The trust has also introduced a new approach to managing behaviour for pupils receiving speech and language support, acknowledging that communication difficulties and behaviour challenges are often linked.

As a result, children’s comprehension and communication has improved, students have increased confidence and pupil attendance has also increased.

Pathways E-ACT Academy

At E-ACT schools, 94% of SEND children report feeling valued and included compared to the national figure of 71%, and progress and attainment is above the national average too.

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, commented: “We’re very proud to be shortlisted for this award, which recognises all our efforts to make our schools an inclusive and supportive place for all our pupils.

“SEND pupils are an integral part of our schools, and we are keen to do all we can to ensure that pupils feel welcome, and that our teachers and other colleagues have all they need to support them.”

Rhian Warner, Director of Primary SEND added: “As a result of our work on inclusion over the past year, our SEND pupils are happier, more confident and more able.

“With attendance up, and our staff newly empowered to support our SEND pupils, we’re very keen to build on our success and continue our journey to make our academies inclusive for everyone”.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: “We’ve seen some incredible entries nominated in this year’s awards. The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the year, and it’s important that we properly recognise the fantastic work that's been done in education across the academic year.”

Winners will be announced on June 20 at a glittering gala at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

E-ACT runs two schools in Sheffield - E-ACT Parkwood Academy and Pathways E-ACT Academy.