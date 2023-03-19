Sheffield schools: These are the academies with 'no rating' from Ofsted - as well as how long they have been waiting
Some Sheffield academies have been waiting over four years to earn a rating from Ofsted.
All parents want the best for their children, and when it comes to schools that often starts with checking their standing with Ofsted.
However, in a quirk of the academization process undertaken by practically every school in the city, converting to an academy does not transfer any previous ratings with the education watchdog. A school that was rated Outstanding that becomes an academy will instead have ‘no rating’ until inspectors visit again.
But this also means, because of a backlog of schools to visit and the interruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, some academies have now been waiting up to and over four years for a grading.
As well as that, a number of Sheffield schools have only opened their gates recently, and they too are waiting for a visit.
Below are the 12 Sheffield schools that do not have a grading with the education watchdog, what their rating used to be before academization, as well as how long they have been waiting.