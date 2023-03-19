Some Sheffield academies have been waiting over four years to earn a rating from Ofsted.

All parents want the best for their children, and when it comes to schools that often starts with checking their standing with Ofsted.

However, in a quirk of the academization process undertaken by practically every school in the city, converting to an academy does not transfer any previous ratings with the education watchdog. A school that was rated Outstanding that becomes an academy will instead have ‘no rating’ until inspectors visit again.

But this also means, because of a backlog of schools to visit and the interruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, some academies have now been waiting up to and over four years for a grading.

As well as that, a number of Sheffield schools have only opened their gates recently, and they too are waiting for a visit.

Below are the 12 Sheffield schools that do not have a grading with the education watchdog, what their rating used to be before academization, as well as how long they have been waiting.

Bradfield School - Bradfield Dungworth Primary School, in Dungworth Green, was converted into an academy in May 2019 and has been waiting on a visit for nearly four years. Before academization, the school was rated Good.

Mercia School - Mercia School, in Carter Knowle Road, opened its gates in September 2018 and is still waiting on its first Ofsted rating.

Discovery Academy - Discovery Academy school, in Norfolk Park, only opened last September. It may be up to two years or more before they receive a visit by Ofsted.

Malin Bridge Primary School - Malin Bridge Primary School, in Dykes Lane, was converted into an academy in January 2022. Prior to academisation, it was rated Outstanding in October 2017.