Sheffield schools: The city's 11 mainstream primary schools rated ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Teachers may work hard to give our children the best education they can – but some of Sheffield’s schools have been told they must improve.

By David Kessen
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:01 am

In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 11 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those 11 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.

Photo: Andrew Bellis, Photographer.

2. Birley Spa Primary Academy

Birley Spa Primary Academy was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2019

Photo: Google

3. Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School

Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2021

Photo: Google

4. Concord Junior School

Concord Junior School.jpg was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2019

Photo: Google

