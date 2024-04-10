Sheffield schools that have 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' Ofsted ratings

From time to time, it’s worth taking note of which Sheffield schools are still on an improvement journey and aren’t yet in the ‘good’ books with Ofsted.

There are currently 16 primary or secondary schools in the Steel City rated as 'requires improvement' or ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog, according to its website.

In many cases, the inspection reports are not without compliments, such as how pupils at Birley Spa Primary Academy are "polite and respectful" and how Handsworth Grange Community Spots College’s students “behave well and show positive attitudes to their education.”

Meanwhile, both of Sheffield’s remaining ‘inadequate’ schools - Holgate Meadows and Chaucer School - have now been receiving monitoring visits for over 18 months and have been told they are moving in the right direction, even if work still needs to be done.

But, often, the overall grade was brought down by some crucial weakness or gaps in how children are taught, such as slip-ups in the 'quality of education' at Gleadless Primary School.

Let's hope there are better days ahead for these schools.

See our gallery below for all Sheffield schools currently rated Requires Improvement or Inadequate.

Al-Mahad Al-Islami, Darnall Road - Requires Improvement Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school and received an inspection on June 14, 2022. It was able to shake off its Inadequate rating from 2019 and is now rated 'Requires Improvement'. In fact, the report was highly complimentary, but scored them down due to 'leadership of some subjects'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193303

Aston Academy, Swallow Nest - Requires Improvement Aston Academy, in Aughton Road, Swallownest, was rated Requires Improvement in January 31 after inspectors found a distinct split between pupils who are "happy" and those "dissatisfied" with their time at school. While the report was not without its compliments, they wrote: "Some pupils are happy, but others are dissatisfied with their experiences at the school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/136718

Birley Academy, Birley Lane - Requires Improvement The Birley Academy was rated 'Requires Improvement' for the fourth time in a row in a report published on May 17, 2023 - meaning it has now been rated so for 10 years. Inspectors said that pupils' experiences were "mixed" - some enjoyed good relationships with their education but "too many do not enjoy learning". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/143963

Birley Spa Primary Academy, Jermyn Crescent - Requires Improvement Birley Spa Primary Academy, in Jermyn Crescent, was repeatedly complimented in its latest Ofsted report - but not enough to raise it out of its rating of "Requires Improvement." Inspectors wrote: "Birley Spa Primary Academy is a positive and supportive place to learn. Pupils enjoy positive relationships with each other and bullying is rare... In some lessons, there are incidents of behaviour that can disrupt learning." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143965