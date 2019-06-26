Sheffield schools take part in project share to inspire pupils within science and engineering

Sheffield High School for Girls welcomed children from Hunters Bar, Arbourthorne, Ecclesall and Woodseats primary schools, along with those from the Sheffield Girls Junior school, as part of the Great Science Share on June 18.

Jack Lockwood and Millie Heaton, from Ecclesall Primary at the Great Science Share

During the day, the group of around 150 Year 2 and Year 6 pupils all shared their science projects with each other, such as using a vegetables to create a circuit and how to clean a penny with vinegar.

Also up for discussion were topics including air pressure, balloon rockets, giant snails and stick insects.

Using child-centred learning, the youngsters were given the opportunity to communicate their scientific questions and investigations to new audiences, in their own words and ways.

Answers to questions such as ‘What’s inside your body?’ and ‘How much water fits on a penny?’ were presented in experiments by the children, as they showcased what they had been up to in their lessons.

Elizabeth Mayfield-Tulip holding a snail at the Great Science Share at Sheffield Girls School

Jasmine, a Year 6 pupil at Sheffield Girls Junior School, said: “I really enjoyed the Science Share and it was a great chance to see what experiments the other schools had thought of.

“It was really nice to talk to the children; all the ones I asked said their favourite lesson was science and it felt amazing to hear that.

“When I saw the smiles on the children's faces it made me happy. The funniest bit was with the experiment involving acid as it exploded and came flooding out of the tube, one of the boys started laughing and it accidentally got over his sheet!

The event was the first time the schools have come together for a Great Science Share event, giving the primary schoolchildren their first visit to a science lab.

Funding from The Great Science Share and BASF UK helped provide transport for the schools and 25 chemistry dictionaries for the those involved.

The Great Science Share sees schools from across the country take part in a collaborative campaign which aims to inspire youngsters within science and engineering.