Sheffield schools' success in orienteering championships
Schools in Sheffield and Hope Valley enjoyed a successful competition at the British Schools Orienteering Championships.
Children from eight primary schools and nine secondary schools across Sheffield and Hope Valley competed at the event held at Stowe Park, Buckinghamshire, on Monday, November 21.
The journey was a successful one with South Yorkshire orienteers earning 26 individual medals. Some Sheffield schools also featured on the podium places including:
Year 5 Boys: Hunters Bar Junior School (Gold) and Carterknowle Junior School (Bronze)
Year 6 Boys: Nether Green Junior School (Gold) and Hallam Primary (Bronze)
Year 8 Boys: Tapton Secondary School (Gold)
Year 8 Girls: High Storrs School (Gold)
Year 10 Boys: High Storrs School (Gold)
The overall finish for the schools was as follows:
Primary Schools: Hunters Bar Junior School 2nd , Nether Green 4th , Carterknowle Junior School 5th
Small Secondary Schools: Mercia School 2nd
Large Secondary Schools: High Storrs Schools 1st
The captain for the South Yorkshire orienteering junior team, Jacky Dakin, was delighted with the performances.
Jacky said: "It was a very early morning start, and a long way to travel, but wonderful for the juniors to compete in such stunning surroundings and to come away with such a fantastic set of results. Thanks to all the committed parents, teachers and volunteer club coaches who are behind these medal and trophy wins.”
The British Schools Orienteering Championships for 2022 will be held on November 20 and is open to any pupils who have competed in at least two previous orienteering events.
For more information on South Yorkshire Orienteers, visit: https://www.southyorkshireorienteers.org.uk/schools