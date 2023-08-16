Despite their ratings, some of these schools have not had monitoring visits from Ofsted in nearly four years

As a new school year approaches, it's worth taking note of which Sheffield schools are still on an improvement journey and have the chance to use the new term as a fresh start.

There are currently 16 primary or secondary schools in the Steel City rated as 'requires improvement' by the education watchdog, according to its website.

In many cases, the inspection reports are not without compliments, such as how pupils at Birley Spa Primary Academy are "polite and respectful", how the children at Eckington Junior School were "happy, police and enthusiastic".

Some should be seen as good news as well. Clifford All Saints CofE was rated Requires Improvement in all areas but was highly positive about the direction it was headed, particularly after the severely critical monitoring visit the previous year.

But, often, the overall grade was brought down by some crucial weakness or gaps in how children are taught, such as slip-ups in the 'quality of education' at Gleadless Primary School.

However, in several cases, some of these Sheffield schools have been waiting up to four years for Ofsted to come back to they can prove themselves. Birley Spa Primary has not had a routine monitoring visit since it was rated in November 2019, even when guidance is that inspectors should check in in less than two years.