These are the Sheffield schools where the values of reading, writing and ‘”rithmatic” (maths) have been taken to heart by their pupils.

The best performing primary schools in Sheffield have been ranked based on the latest data from the Department of Education.

We’ve analysed government ratings to reveal the Sheffield primary schools where pupils are hitting the national “standard” for reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

It’s a measure of what percentage of pupils at each school have shown they have grasped the essentials.

Considering the national average for this is 66 per cent, it’s amazing then that the number one school in Sheffield - Oughtibridge Primary School - has a score of 90 per cent.

There are other highlights in the rankings too. The Government also tracks how many pupils are reaching the “higher standard” and showing they are the brightest of the bright.

Considering the average for this metric nationally is less than 10, it’s remarkable how Westways Primary School has a whopping 24 per cent of pupils hitting this higher standard.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

Take a look at the 16 best Sheffield schools based on the figures.

1 . Oughtibridge Primary School, Naylor Road Oughtibridge Primary School is number one Sheffield primary school for its children grasping reading, writing and maths. 90 per cent of children in the 2022-2023 academic year were up to standard, with 15 per cent achieving a "higher" standard. It comes as Oughtibridge Primary maintained its Outstanding grade in its newest Ofsted report in 2024. Photo Sales

2 . St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Millhouses Lane St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School is the second best performing school in Sheffield for reading, writing and maths standards, where 87 per cent of pupils met the mark. 11 per cent of pupils also met the higher standard. Photo Sales

3 . Totley Primary School, Sunnyvale Road Totley Primary School is the third best performing school in Sheffield for reading, writing and maths, where 85 per cent of pupils met the standard. However, children here also did better than most in achieving the higher standard, with 18 per cent of pupils hitting the mark. Photo Sales