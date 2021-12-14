Sheffield school's £3 million extension is 'well underway'
Work on the long-awaited £3 million extension project for Sheffield’s Westbourne School is now well under way.
The new build will give the Broomhill independent school a new junior school hall, gymnasium and three classrooms. There will also be changing rooms, a new main entrance and glass fronted reception, office, circulation space, a covered playground and internal alterations to the existing buildings to form new toilets.
One of the main features is a new early years learning classroom and enhanced facilities.
Work is set for completion in time for the start of the 2022 autumn term.
“Junior and reception pupils signing up now will be the first to benefit from our state-of-the-art facilities at a key milestone in the school’s growth and expansion,” said Westbourne Junior School headteacher Jon Clark.
“This is an investment in the future of the school and and will have an impact on young Westbourne lives for many years to come.”