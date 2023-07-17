Several schools claimed victory this month after shaking off some lacklustre judgements from the education watchdog.

It was another strong couple of months for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries across June and July with some huge success stories.

After several challenging months following on from an ‘Inadequate’ rating in January, King Edward VII School was revisited and was once again graded ‘Good’. It comes after months of uneasiness and protests by parents at the prospect of KES becoming an academy because of the harsh rating.

Meanwhile, Aston Lodge Primary School shook off its longstanding ‘Requires Improvement’ rating and was praised in a glowing report as “a vibrant and exciting school where children thrive”.

Less favourable was Westfield School, which received its first visit since becoming an academy and was rated ‘Requires Improvement’. This means the school site has now been rated as such or worse for 10 years.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between June 17 and July 17, 2023.

2 . Bole Hill Nursery - Good up from Inadequate Bole Hill Nursery was rated 'Inadequate' in all areas by Ofsted in January 2023 - something parents and staff all strongly contested and called 'unfair'. In June, the community felt vindicated after a new report graded the nursery as 'Good' in all areas once again. The report reads: "Staff are nurturing and committed to forming strong bonds with children and families." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/300754 Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Trinity United Reformed Church - Retained Good The Nest Nursery, which operates out of URC Trinity Church on Ecclesall Road, retained its 'good' rating in a new report published on June 23. Inspectors wrote: "Staff promote children's positive attitudes to learning... Children are happy and confident in this welcoming nursery." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50221183 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Seven Hills School - Outstanding, not rerated Seven Hills School, in Granville Road, was praised by Ofsted in a new report in June and remains Outstanding - but told its next visit by the education watchdog will be a formally graded one. Inspectors wrote: "All staff foster warm and caring relationships with pupils. There is a strong team approach." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50221181 Photo: JPI Photo Sales

