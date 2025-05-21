12 latest Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries out now

These are the 12 Sheffield settings which saw their latest Ofsted reports published in April and May 2025.

Out of the 12 inspected, many saw their grades improve, either from out of ‘Inadequate’ and into ‘Requires Improvement’, or even making the leap up to ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’.

Hats off in particular to Nether Edge Primary School, which was awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating in its first Ofsted visit in 10 years.

Birley Academy was also warmly complimented as a school where “pupils and staff are happy” and “create magical moments.”

One upset was the sudden ‘Inadequate in all areas’ rating for Middlewood Nature Nursery, which the preschool is contesting heavily and saw the launch of a petition to ‘save’ it from having its funding cut as a result.

See our gallery below for all of Sheffield's Ofsted ratings in April and May 2025, and what inspectors had to say.

1 . Birley Primary Academy - Maintained Good Birley Primary Academy maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published on May 7, where inspectors warmly wrote: "This school embraces learning. Pupils and staff are happy, and together they create magical moments. Learning is a joint enterprise. Staff and pupils work together and trust each other. Pupils behave extremely well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143964 | Birley Primary Academy Photo Sales

2 . Middlewood Nature Nursery - Inadequate, down from Good Middlewood Nature Nursery launched a petition asking for the city council to "save" it from closure after it was rated 'Inadequate' in all areas in a report published on April 11, which they are currently contesting. The report claimed children's safety was "compromised" and called teaching "weak." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY481809 | Middlewood Nature Nursery Photo Sales

3 . Star Early Years Provision - Requires Improvement, up from Inadequate File photo. Star Early Years Provision, in Ringinglow Road, was rated Requires Improvement in all areas in a report published April 22, and following on from two Inadequate reports in August and November 2024. Ofsted noted the nursery had "developed a new curriculum" and noted children's independence, but felt " the quality of education that children receive is not yet consistent across the nursery." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2767900 Photo: Dominic Lipinski Photo Sales

4 . Maple Leaf Nursery - Rated Good Maple Leaf Nursery, in Cricket Inn Road, was rated Good in all areas in a report published on April 15. Inspectors wrote: "Children make a positive start to their learning in this warm and nurturing nursery. Staff help babies to build strong bonds with them and settle smoothly into nursery life." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2707986 | Google Maps Photo Sales