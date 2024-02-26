1 . Sheffield Inclusion Centre - Requires Improvement up to Good

Sheffield Inclusion Centre, where Sheffield's permanently excluded children are sent for reintegration, has achieved and incredible feat. It has gone from Inadequate 10 years ago to at last earning a rating of Good. As the institution caring for some of Sheffield's most vulnerable children, it has grown into a true asset for the city. The Star was invited for a visit in February, with a full report on this achievement soon. Inspectors wrote: "Adults gain the trust of pupils and make a positive difference to their lives. In turn, pupils come to realise that staff want the best for them. Adults’ dedication and care supports pupils to rebuild their faith in themselves." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/22/137596 Photo: Brian Eyre