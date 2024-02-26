Out of the eight inspected, none were dropped to 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate' from a previous rating, and the ones already there who received monitoring reports were told they were on track to getting a 'Good' grade.
And, one incredible feat was Sheffield Inclusion Centre earning its first 'Good' rating in over a decade. The setting educates and reintegrates the city's permanently excluded children as well as some of the most vulnerable.
Inspectors praised the Inclusion Centre for its work to build children's trust, and its achievement has made it a true asset for Sheffield.
See our gallery below for all of Sheffield's Ofsted ratings in February 2024 and what inspectors had to say.
1. Sheffield Inclusion Centre - Requires Improvement up to Good
Sheffield Inclusion Centre, where Sheffield's permanently excluded children are sent for reintegration, has achieved and incredible feat. It has gone from Inadequate 10 years ago to at last earning a rating of Good. As the institution caring for some of Sheffield's most vulnerable children, it has grown into a true asset for the city. The Star was invited for a visit in February, with a full report on this achievement soon. Inspectors wrote: "Adults gain the trust of pupils and make a positive difference to their lives. In turn, pupils come to realise that staff want the best for them. Adults’ dedication and care supports pupils to rebuild their faith in themselves." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/22/137596 Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Holgate Meadows School - Monitoring visit, remains Inadequate
Holgate Meadows Special School, in Parson Cross, was branded Inadequate in 2022 with inspectors saying children "do not feel safe" and criticising seemingly every facet of school life. Now, after 18 months, Ofsted say they are back on track and standards are back in line - but, as only a monitoring visit, the school is still rated 'Inadequate.' Inspectors wrote: "Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary. The school is now a calm place in which to learn." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/126712 Photo: Google Maps
3. Birley Spa Primary Academy - Remains Requires Improvement
Birley Spa Primary Academy, in Jermyn Crescent, was repeatedly complimented in its latest Ofsted report on February 2 calling it "passtionate," "positive" and "supportive" - but not enough to raise it out of its rating of "Requires Improvement." Leaders said they were nevertheless "delighted" with the warmer parts of the report. Inspectors wrote: "Birley Spa Primary Academy is a positive and supportive place to learn. Pupils enjoy positive relationships with each other and bullying is rare... They work and play happily together." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143965
4. Sunshine Pre-School - Inadequate up to Good
Sunshine Pre-School, in Lewis Road, is the latest Sheffield nursery to be scolded as Inadequate then earn back its Good rating six months later. Owner Kelly Wright maintains the scathing report in September 2023 was unfair, and their sign here reads: "Inadequate never; just ask our parents." Inspectors wrote: "Children are enthusiastic to start their day as they arrive at the pre-school. Staff know children very well. They ensure that activities are readily available to capture children's imaginations and interests." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2732800