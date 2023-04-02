News you can trust since 1887
Data by the DfE suggests one in five secondary schools were over capacity in 2022. These were the most crowded in Sheffield last year.
Sheffield schools: Here are the most over capacity schools with more children on roll than they have places

These were the Sheffield schools with more children on their roll than they had places in 2022 – but that isn’t that unusual.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Data from the DfE in 2022 suggested one in five secondary schools in England are now full or over capacity. Nationwide, it means 56,000 secondary school pupils have taken places that exceed their school’s capacity.

Now, figures show the extent of how crowded some schools in Sheffield were. The data compares how many pupils were on roll compared to the number of places it could normally offer.

The strain on secondary schools nationwide is reflected in Sheffield, where the three most over capacity schools are all secondaries. The most severely affected – King Ecgbert School – was reportedly 16 per cent over, meaning they had 195 more pupils than their capacity of 1197.

King Ecgbert School was the most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,197 places but 1,392 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 195 pupils, or 16.3 per cent.

1. King Ecgbert School

King Ecgbert School was the most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,197 places but 1,392 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 195 pupils, or 16.3 per cent. Photo: Google

Notre Dame High School was the 2nd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,328 places but 1,520 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 192 pupils, or 14.5 per cent.

2. Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School was the 2nd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,328 places but 1,520 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 192 pupils, or 14.5 per cent. Photo: JPI Media

All Saints' High School was the 3rd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,290 places but 1,423 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 133 pupils, or 10.3 per cent.

3. All Saints Catholic High School

All Saints' High School was the 3rd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,290 places but 1,423 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 133 pupils, or 10.3 per cent. Photo: Alastair Ulke

St Theresa's Catholic Primary School was the 4th most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 189 places but 207 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 18 pupils, or 9.5 per cent.

4. St Theresa's Catholic Primary School

St Theresa's Catholic Primary School was the 4th most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 189 places but 207 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 18 pupils, or 9.5 per cent. Photo: Alastair Ulke

