These were the Sheffield schools with more children on their roll than they had places in 2022 – but that isn’t that unusual.

Data from the DfE in 2022 suggested one in five secondary schools in England are now full or over capacity. Nationwide, it means 56,000 secondary school pupils have taken places that exceed their school’s capacity.

Now, figures show the extent of how crowded some schools in Sheffield were. The data compares how many pupils were on roll compared to the number of places it could normally offer.

The strain on secondary schools nationwide is reflected in Sheffield, where the three most over capacity schools are all secondaries. The most severely affected – King Ecgbert School – was reportedly 16 per cent over, meaning they had 195 more pupils than their capacity of 1197.

1 . King Ecgbert School King Ecgbert School was the most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,197 places but 1,392 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 195 pupils, or 16.3 per cent.

2 . Notre Dame High School Notre Dame High School was the 2nd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,328 places but 1,520 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 192 pupils, or 14.5 per cent.

3 . All Saints Catholic High School All Saints' High School was the 3rd most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 1,290 places but 1,423 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 133 pupils, or 10.3 per cent.

4 . St Theresa's Catholic Primary School St Theresa's Catholic Primary School was the 4th most over capacity school in Sheffield in 2021/22. With 189 places but 207 pupils on roll, it was over capacity by 18 pupils, or 9.5 per cent.