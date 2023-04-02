Sheffield schools: Here are the most over capacity schools with more children on roll than they have places
These were the Sheffield schools with more children on their roll than they had places in 2022 – but that isn’t that unusual.
Data from the DfE in 2022 suggested one in five secondary schools in England are now full or over capacity. Nationwide, it means 56,000 secondary school pupils have taken places that exceed their school’s capacity.
Now, figures show the extent of how crowded some schools in Sheffield were. The data compares how many pupils were on roll compared to the number of places it could normally offer.
The strain on secondary schools nationwide is reflected in Sheffield, where the three most over capacity schools are all secondaries. The most severely affected – King Ecgbert School – was reportedly 16 per cent over, meaning they had 195 more pupils than their capacity of 1197.