2 . Maisie Days Ltd - Requires Improvement

Maisie Days Ltd, which operates The Nursery, in Lodge Lane, was rated 'Requires Improvement' in a report published March 9, after it was previously rated 'Inadequate' in all areas last year, which itself came after the nursery had been rated 'Good' for 10 years. The newest report reads: "Since the last inspection, several of the weaknesses have been actioned." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50210400 Photo: Alastair Ulke