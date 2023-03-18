All parents only want the best for their children, and that often starts with checking the Ofsted ratings for the schools in their area.
To help out, The Star has listed all reports published by the education watchdog for the city’s schools and nurseries to come out in the past month.
Among them are fantastic results like Woodlands Pre-School and the National Specialist Families Service, which were both rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.
View our gallery below for all the Ofsted inspections for Sheffield so far in 2023.
1. Tinsley Meadows Primary
Tinsley Meadows Primary School, in Norborough Road, maintained its Good rating in a new report published on March 14. Inspectors said: "Pupils in this school thrive because of the ethos and environment that they are part of." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50210883 Photo: Tinsley Meadows Primary School - Good
2. Maisie Days Ltd - Requires Improvement
Maisie Days Ltd, which operates The Nursery, in Lodge Lane, was rated 'Requires Improvement' in a report published March 9, after it was previously rated 'Inadequate' in all areas last year, which itself came after the nursery had been rated 'Good' for 10 years. The newest report reads: "Since the last inspection, several of the weaknesses have been actioned." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50210400 Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. National Specialist Families Service - Outstanding
The National Specialist Families Service by Phoenix Futures in Collegiate Crescent, Sheffield, has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted for the second inspection in a row in a new report published on February 28. Image by Phoenix Futures. The report reads: "This unique and inspiring nursery provides high levels of care and education for the community which it serves." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50209342 Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Scallywags Nursery & Pre-School Limited - Good
Scallywags Nursery & Pre-school, in Moncrieffe Road, maintained its Good rating in a new report published on March 9. Inspectors said: "Children's ongoing learning is supported well as staff provide them with an
interesting range of valuable experiences." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50210415 Photo: Alastair Ulke