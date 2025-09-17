2 . Mercia School, once again - 120 per cent

Mercia School was - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield for the upcoming 2025 academic year, and by a much higher margin than in 2024. It turned away 219 students to fill its 180 places - even more than the 177 it turned away last year to fill 190 slots last year. It also means it is more oversubscribed than ever by a staggering 121 per cent - three times more than second place on this list. That also means there were roughly two children vying for every seat in class for Y7. The parents that did get in will be pleased though - the school was last year ranked in the top three in the country for its Progress 8 scores. Mercia School was awarded an Outstanding Ofsted report in 2023. | Google