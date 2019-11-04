Sheffield schools environment and recycling taskforce launched

Coun Abtisam Mohamed says schools are preparing for Brexit

The taskforce, announced by Sheffield Council and Learn Sheffield, will look at ways in which schools in the city both collectively and as individual organisations can reuse, reduce and recycle waste as they move towards becoming carbon neutral.

The announcement comes after Sheffield Council declared a climate emergency and an ambition to become a zero-carbon city by 2030.

A Citizens’ Assembly is also set to convene to look at ways in which the city can reduce its carbon emissions.

There have been multiple protests across Sheffield demanding action on climate change

Councillor Abtisam Mohamed, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “It has been fantastic to see the response from young people across the city to the Climate Emergency. It is important that we now drive forward action to look at how we can achieve these ambitions for Sheffield and this involves sectors across the city considering their environmental impact.

“We know that schools throughout the city have massively engaged in this agenda and we have seen schools with ground-breaking initiatives such as installing Green Walls and promoting School Streets, where children can walk to school on car free streets.

“But, we must also recognise that schools collectively are amongst the biggest organisations in the city. Thousands of pupils attend our schools, alongside a large number of staff, therefore their impact is significant. Looking at how we can make sure we are doing everything possible in our schools and learn from best practice across the city and further afield can make a real difference, and I would like to do this work on a cross party basis.

“We know that there is a massive commitment to engage with this issue, with all schools across the city. We will work with Learn Sheffield and all of our schools to improve how we, as an education sector, contribute to the city’s environment, and we want to actively involve school pupils in this work.”

Stephen Betts, chief executive of Learn Sheffield, said: “We are pleased to work with Councillor Mohamed and Sheffield City Council on this timely initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of our school sector.”

Learn Sheffield is a not for profit schools company which is focused on school improvement.