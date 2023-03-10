An amber weather warning remains in place across South Yorkshire and much of England today (March 10) due to severe snow and plummeting temperatures overnight, set to cause major disruption on Sheffield's roads today.
Ahead of the predicted snowfall, more than a dozen schools told students to stay home for the day due to the perils of travelling in for pupils, parents and staff alike.
The full list of closed schools announced by Sheffield City Council so far (as of 8.20am today) is below:
- Bents Green School
- Rowan School
- Stocksbridge Junior School
- Bradfield School
- St. Ann’s Catholic School
- Forge Valley School
- Shooters Grove
- Wharncliffe Side School
- Nook Lane Junior School
- Stannington Infant School
- King Edward VII School
- Ecclesfield Primary School
- Coit Primary School
- St John Fisher Primary
- Reignhead Primary School
- Shortbrook Primary
- Talbot Specialist School
- Halfway Junior School
- Marlcliffe Primary
- Mosborough Primary School
- Beighton NI School
- Arbourthorne Community Primary
- St Joseph’s Primary (Handsworth)
- Archdale School
- Longley Park Sixth Form
- Porter Croft Primary
- Springfield Primary
- Sheffield Springs Academy
- Totley Primary
- Ballifield Primary
- Abbey Lane Primary
- Westways Primary
- Pipworth Community Primary
- Phillimore Primary
- Emmaus Catholic and CoE Primary School
- Walkley Primary
- Norfolk Community Primary
- Lowfield Primary
- Dobcroft Junior
- Bankwood Primary
- Athelstan Primary
- Broomhill Infant
- Lower Meadow Primary Academy School
- Bradway Primary
- High Storrs High School
- Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School
- Acres Hill Community Primary School
- St Marys CE Academy, Walkley
- Sharrow School
- Windmill Hill Primary
- Angram Bank Primary School
- Notre Dame
- All Saints
- Birley Primary
- Brightside Nursery Infant School
- Lound Infant and Junior School
- Ecclesall Primary School
- Anns Grove Primary School
- Aston Academy
- Nether Green Infant School
- Newfield School
- Dobcroft Infant
- Mundella Primary
- Woodseats Primary
One school – Lydgate Junior School – is due to open at 10am for essential childcare only.
A number of schools also closed yesterday, including:
- UTC Sheffield City Centre
- UTC Sheffield OLP
- Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries
- Westways Primary School
- Arbourthorne Community Primary School
- Philimore Primary School
- Mercia School
- Brightside Infants Nursery School
- Porter Croft Primary School
- Meadowhead School
- Aston Academy
- High Storrs School
- Tapton School
- Silverdale School
- All Saints Catholic High School
- Notre Dame Catholic High School
- Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School
- Archdale School