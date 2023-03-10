Dozens of schools in Sheffield have shut their gates today due to heavy snowfall – here are all the ones we know so far.

An amber weather warning remains in place across South Yorkshire and much of England today (March 10) due to severe snow and plummeting temperatures overnight, set to cause major disruption on Sheffield's roads today.

Ahead of the predicted snowfall, more than a dozen schools told students to stay home for the day due to the perils of travelling in for pupils, parents and staff alike.

The full list of closed schools announced by Sheffield City Council so far (as of 8.20am today) is below:

Bents Green School

Rowan School

Stocksbridge Junior School

Bradfield School

St. Ann’s Catholic School

Forge Valley School

Shooters Grove

Wharncliffe Side School

Nook Lane Junior School

Stannington Infant School

King Edward VII School

Ecclesfield Primary School

Coit Primary School

St John Fisher Primary

Reignhead Primary School

Shortbrook Primary

Talbot Specialist School

Halfway Junior School

Marlcliffe Primary

Mosborough Primary School

Beighton NI School

Arbourthorne Community Primary

St Joseph’s Primary (Handsworth)

Archdale School

Longley Park Sixth Form

Porter Croft Primary

Springfield Primary

Sheffield Springs Academy

Totley Primary

Ballifield Primary

Abbey Lane Primary

Westways Primary

Pipworth Community Primary

Phillimore Primary

Emmaus Catholic and CoE Primary School

Walkley Primary

Norfolk Community Primary

Lowfield Primary

Dobcroft Junior

Bankwood Primary

Athelstan Primary

Broomhill Infant

Lower Meadow Primary Academy School

Bradway Primary

High Storrs High School

Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School

Acres Hill Community Primary School

St Marys CE Academy, Walkley

Sharrow School

Windmill Hill Primary

Angram Bank Primary School

Notre Dame

All Saints

Birley Primary

Brightside Nursery Infant School

Lound Infant and Junior School

Ecclesall Primary School

Anns Grove Primary School

Aston Academy

Nether Green Infant School

Newfield School

Dobcroft Infant

Mundella Primary

Woodseats Primary

One school – Lydgate Junior School – is due to open at 10am for essential childcare only.

A number of schools also closed yesterday, including: