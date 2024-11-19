Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools in Sheffield are largely opting to open late today amid the sudden snowfall overnight.

Sheffield is waking up to a winter wonderland today (November 19) after heavy snow fell all night long.

High Storrs School blanketed in snow today (November 19, 2024). Many Sheffield schools, including High Storrs, have opted to open late at 10am or 10.30am. | National World

It will have given many children hopes that school would be called off today - but it doesn’t look like many will get their wish.

Many schools are reporting this morning they are opting for a 10am or 10.30am start to overcome the worst of the icy conditions.

It comes as the Met Office says the day will turn bright and sunny by 10am which may clear away much of the snow. However, freezing temperatures are predicted tonight, which many cause more icy conditions for Wednesday.

Sheffield has woken up to snow this morning | National World

Meanwhile, in an email home to parents, High Storrs School urged children to behave on the way to the gates today.

“If you could also talk to your child about enjoying the weather safely that would be a great help,” the message reads.

“Sadly, we have incidents of snow balls being thrown at cars and students being silly on snowy roads every year. Warm, waterproof clothes are also a must today.”

Here is what Sheffield schools are saying about closing today

Many schools opt to text, email or contact their parents directly, so if you haven’t heard from your school be sure to check their website or social media.

This list will be updated during the day.

Birley Academy Secondary - CLOSED

High Storrs School - Opening 10am

Gleadless Primary School - Opening 10am

King Edward VII School, both sites - Opening 10.30am

Mercia School - Open as normal

Westfield School - Open as normal

All Saints’ Catholic High School - Opening at 10am

Wales High School - 9.45am

More to follow.