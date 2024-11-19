Sheffield schools announce late openings amid icy conditions from sudden overnight snow
Sheffield is waking up to a winter wonderland today (November 19) after heavy snow fell all night long.
It will have given many children hopes that school would be called off today - but it doesn’t look like many will get their wish.
Many schools are reporting this morning they are opting for a 10am or 10.30am start to overcome the worst of the icy conditions.
It comes as the Met Office says the day will turn bright and sunny by 10am which may clear away much of the snow. However, freezing temperatures are predicted tonight, which many cause more icy conditions for Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in an email home to parents, High Storrs School urged children to behave on the way to the gates today.
“If you could also talk to your child about enjoying the weather safely that would be a great help,” the message reads.
“Sadly, we have incidents of snow balls being thrown at cars and students being silly on snowy roads every year. Warm, waterproof clothes are also a must today.”
Here is what Sheffield schools are saying about closing today
Many schools opt to text, email or contact their parents directly, so if you haven’t heard from your school be sure to check their website or social media.
This list will be updated during the day.
Birley Academy Secondary - CLOSED
High Storrs School - Opening 10am
Gleadless Primary School - Opening 10am
King Edward VII School, both sites - Opening 10.30am
Mercia School - Open as normal
Westfield School - Open as normal
All Saints’ Catholic High School - Opening at 10am
Wales High School - 9.45am
More to follow.
