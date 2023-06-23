It could be a good omen to see so many of Sheffield’s schools recently earn a ‘Good' rating from Ofsted in the middle of GCSE season.

It was a strong month for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries with a bevy of positive ratings from the education watchdog. Among the success stories was Bole Hill Nursery, which was sent reeling six months ago by an ‘Inadequate’ report that parents strongly contested – only for them to regain their ‘Good’ rating in a new report on June 20.

There was also Hatfield Academy, in Hatfield House Lane, which after a long improvement journey – including being rated ‘Inadequate’ in 2015, then ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2019 – has now been rated Good in all areas and praised as a school where pupils are “proud of their work”.

Less favourable was the special school Holgate Meadows, which was rated Inadequate last year and sadly remains in special measures as of an interim visit this month. Very shortly after it was published, the school announced it would be making redundancies among its teaching assistants and support staff in the face of ‘significant financial difficulties’.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between May 20 and June 20, 2023.

Hatfield Academy, Hatfield House Lane - Good It has been a long improvement journey for Hatfield Academy, which was rated 'Inadequate' in 2015 and worked its way up to 'Requires Improvement' in 2019. Now, the school has officially been rated 'Good' in all areas in a report published on May 26. Inspectors praised the school, writing: "Leaders and staff have made the school a positive place to be. Friendly hellos and checks on how everyone is feeling are commonplace... Pupils are proud of their work." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50218449

Elmore Nursery Middlewood - Maintained 'Good' Elmore Nursery, in Middlewood Road, maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published on May 26. Inspectors said: "Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) form strong bonds with staff in this warm and friendly nursery." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2637804

Holgate Meadows School - remains Inadequate and in special measures Holgate Meadows School was rated 'Inadequate' in 2022 and sadly, in a monitoring visit published on May 26 was told it remains in special measures, despite many positive strides. In the following weeks, the school has also announced redundancies for several of its teaching assistants and support staff. The report reads: "There is now a clear strategy for whole-school improvement." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50218304

