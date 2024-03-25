Sheffield schools: All Ofsted reports for Sheffield's schools and nurseries in March 2024

It was another decent month for Sheffield's schools and nurseries in terms of their Ofsted reports.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

None of Sheffield's schools and nurseries inspected by Ofsted in the past month saw their grades go down below 'Good'.

It's been another decent month for the Steel City's classrooms who got their latest ratings from the education watchdog.

Out of the schools and nurseries with new reports in the past four weeks (February 22 - March 22), none saw their ratings formally downgraded to 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

The only formal downgrade was Children 1st @ Sheffield, a nursery that lost its 'Outstanding' grade but was still handed high praise and rated 'Good.'

Meanwhile, Springwood Junior Academy, in Aughton Lane, was praised in an ungraded Section 8 visit - but told it may not retain its 'Outstanding' rating at its next full inspection.

Fir Vale School, in Owler Lane, is still working to come back from a 'Requires Improvement' rating it earned in March 2019. Now, five years later, inspectors say improvements are still being made but they have work to do yet.

See our gallery below for all the Sheffield schools and nurseries that had a new Ofsted report in the past month, what they received and what inspectors said.

Subscribe to the Sheffield Star's newsletter for all the latest news.

Children 1st @ Sheffield, a nursery on Scotland Street, was warmly complimented in a report published on February 20, but still lost its Outstanding rating and is now rated Good. Inspectors wrote: "Children demonstrate that they feel safe and happy in this inclusive setting. Relationships among children, parents and staff reflect a positive and respectful culture. Staff are positive role models." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/403676

1. Children 1st @ Sheffield - Outstanding down to Good

Children 1st @ Sheffield, a nursery on Scotland Street, was warmly complimented in a report published on February 20, but still lost its Outstanding rating and is now rated Good. Inspectors wrote: "Children demonstrate that they feel safe and happy in this inclusive setting. Relationships among children, parents and staff reflect a positive and respectful culture. Staff are positive role models." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/403676

Photo Sales
Sunshine Day Nursery, on Beech Hill Road, maintained its Good rating in a report published on on February 22. Inspectors wrote: "Sunshine Day Nursery is full of energy as children happily explore the resources available. Children feel safe and secure as they snuggle into staff and show them birds outside the window." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY280094

2. Sunshine Day Nursery - Maintained Good

Sunshine Day Nursery, on Beech Hill Road, maintained its Good rating in a report published on on February 22. Inspectors wrote: "Sunshine Day Nursery is full of energy as children happily explore the resources available. Children feel safe and secure as they snuggle into staff and show them birds outside the window." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY280094

Photo Sales
Nether Green Infant School, in Stumperlowe Park Road, maintained its Ofsted rating of 'Good' in a report published on February 29. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. The attendance of pupils is good. Staff expectations of behaviour are high, and pupils meet these expectations." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107029

3. Nether Green Infant School - maintained Good

Nether Green Infant School, in Stumperlowe Park Road, maintained its Ofsted rating of 'Good' in a report published on February 29. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. The attendance of pupils is good. Staff expectations of behaviour are high, and pupils meet these expectations." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107029 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
St Thomas More Catholic Primary, in Creswick Lane, Grenoside, maintained its Good rating with Ofsted in a report published March 13. Inspectors said: "Warm and caring relationships between staff, pupils and their families sit at the very heart of this happy and inclusive school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/142600

4. St Thomas More Catholic Primary - Maintained Good

St Thomas More Catholic Primary, in Creswick Lane, Grenoside, maintained its Good rating with Ofsted in a report published March 13. Inspectors said: "Warm and caring relationships between staff, pupils and their families sit at the very heart of this happy and inclusive school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/142600

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedSheffieldSchoolsNurseriesInspectors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.