None of Sheffield's schools and nurseries inspected by Ofsted in the past month saw their grades go down below 'Good'.

It's been another decent month for the Steel City's classrooms who got their latest ratings from the education watchdog.

Out of the schools and nurseries with new reports in the past four weeks (February 22 - March 22), none saw their ratings formally downgraded to 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate'.

The only formal downgrade was Children 1st @ Sheffield, a nursery that lost its 'Outstanding' grade but was still handed high praise and rated 'Good.'

Meanwhile, Springwood Junior Academy, in Aughton Lane, was praised in an ungraded Section 8 visit - but told it may not retain its 'Outstanding' rating at its next full inspection.

Fir Vale School, in Owler Lane, is still working to come back from a 'Requires Improvement' rating it earned in March 2019. Now, five years later, inspectors say improvements are still being made but they have work to do yet.

See our gallery below for all the Sheffield schools and nurseries that had a new Ofsted report in the past month, what they received and what inspectors said.

1 . Children 1st @ Sheffield - Outstanding down to Good Children 1st @ Sheffield, a nursery on Scotland Street, was warmly complimented in a report published on February 20, but still lost its Outstanding rating and is now rated Good. Inspectors wrote: "Children demonstrate that they feel safe and happy in this inclusive setting. Relationships among children, parents and staff reflect a positive and respectful culture. Staff are positive role models." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/403676 Photo Sales

2 . Sunshine Day Nursery - Maintained Good Sunshine Day Nursery, on Beech Hill Road, maintained its Good rating in a report published on on February 22. Inspectors wrote: "Sunshine Day Nursery is full of energy as children happily explore the resources available. Children feel safe and secure as they snuggle into staff and show them birds outside the window." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY280094 Photo Sales

3 . Nether Green Infant School - maintained Good Nether Green Infant School, in Stumperlowe Park Road, maintained its Ofsted rating of 'Good' in a report published on February 29. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. The attendance of pupils is good. Staff expectations of behaviour are high, and pupils meet these expectations." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107029 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St Thomas More Catholic Primary - Maintained Good St Thomas More Catholic Primary, in Creswick Lane, Grenoside, maintained its Good rating with Ofsted in a report published March 13. Inspectors said: "Warm and caring relationships between staff, pupils and their families sit at the very heart of this happy and inclusive school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/142600 Photo Sales