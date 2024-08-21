Every parent only wants the best for their child at school, and that often starts with looking at Ofsted results.

It may also be a time when parents of little ones reaching the end of their primary school days may be thinking of which secondary school their child will get into.

To help, The Star has created this gallery of all secondary schools in Sheffield along with their latest Ofsted ratings and a short excerpt of what inspectors had to say, as well as a link to learn more.

Some of these ratings have been cause for celebration in recent years, such as Seven Hills School maintaining its 'Outstanding' rating, or Astrea Academy Sheffield earning a 'Good' rating in its first-ever inspection.

In a rare achievement, Mercia School was also rated 'Outstanding' in its first visit, and in the past year has been named the No.1 in the country for progress made by disadvantaged pupils.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day 2024.

Bethany School - Good One of the smallest schools in Sheffield, Bethany School maintained its longstanding 'Good' rating in a report published on May 5, 2023. Inspectors said: "The bond between Bethany School and its families is very special." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/27/107168

Seven Hills School - Good, down from Outstanding Seven Hills School, in Granville Road, was highly praised in a new report published on July 5. Like many schools since new Ofsted guidelines were published last year, it did not maintain its former Outstanding rating and was instead rated 'Good' in all areas. Inspectors said: "Pupils at Seven Hills School enjoy an education that prepares them well for their next steps. Pupils learn how to be independent from the start of Year 7." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50221181

Astrea Academy - Good Astrea Academy Sheffield, in Andover Street, was rated Good in all areas its first Ofsted inspection, published January 27, 2023. However, inspectors felt that detentions were handed out too easily. Inspectors wrote: "Leaders are passionate about ensuring that pupils receive an ambitious curriculum. That vision is realised. Pupils across the school benefit from a good quality of education. They are supported by kind teachers who help them to do well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/28/145864