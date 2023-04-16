The simplest way to get a first-impression of a school is to check their rating with the education watchdog, Ofsted, which inspects all state and independent schools in the country and grades them as Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good or Outstanding.
To help you, The Star has listed all primary schools in Sheffield by their Ofsted rating ahead of primary school offer day 2023. Tomorrow (April 17, 2023) parents of children aged three and four will find out which primary schools have offered them a place for the school year starting in September.
In 2022, over 92 per cent of parents received an offer from their top choice primary school, whilst over 98 per cent received an offer from one of their top three choices.
Sheffield schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted
- Brightside Nursery and Infant School;
- Broomhill Infant School;
- Coit Primary School
- Dore Primary School
- Hunter’s Bar Junior School
- Loxley Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Outstanding’ pre-conversion)
- Malin Bridge Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Outstanding’ pre-conversion)
- Oughtibridge Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Outstanding’ pre-conversion)
- Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy;
- St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam);
- Stannington Infant School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Outstanding’ pre-conversion)
- Stocksbridge Junior School
- Totley Primary School
- Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Sheffield schools rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted
- Abbeyfield Primary Academy
- Abbey Lane Primary School
- Acres Hill Community Primary School
- Angram Bank Primary School
- Arbourthorne Community Primary School;
- Archdale School;
- Astrea Academy Sheffield
- Athelstan Primary School;
- Anns Grove Primary School
- Ballifield Primary
- Beck Primary
- Becton School;
- Bethany School;
- Birley Primary Academy
- Brunswick Community Primary School
- Byron Wood Primary Academy;
- Carfield Primary School;
- Carter Knowle Junior School;
- Charnock Hall Primary Academy
- Deepcar St John’s CoE Junior School
- Dobcroft Infant School;
- Dobcroft Junior School;
- Ecclesall Primary School;
- Fox Hill Primary
- Greengate Lane Academy
- Greenhill Primary School
- Grenoside Community Primary School
- Greystones Primary School;
- Halfway Junior School
- Hallam Primary School
- Hartley Brook Primary School
- High Green Primary School
- High Hazels Junior School;
- High Hazels Nursery Infant Academy;
- Hinde House 2-16 Academy;
- Hillsborough Primary School;
- Holt House Infant School;
- Hucklow Primary School;
- Hunter's Bar Infant School;
- Intake Primary School;
- Limpsfield Junior School;
- Lound Infant School
- Lound Junior School
- Lower Meadow Primary School
- Lowfield Community Primary School;
- Lydgate Infant School;
- Lydgate Junior School;
- Mansel Primary
- Manor Lodge Community Primary and Nursery School;
- Marlcliffe Community Primary School;
- Meersbrook Bank Primary School
- Mosborough Primary School
- Monteney Primary School
- Mundella Primary School;
- Nether Green Infant School;
- Nether Green Junior School;
- Netherthorpe Primary School;
- Nook Lane Junior School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Norfolk Community Primary School
- Norton Free Church of England Primary
- Oasis Academy Fir Vale;
- Owler Brook Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Paces High Green School for Conductive Education;
- Parson Cross Church of England Primary School;
- Phillimore Community Primary School;
- Pipworth Community Primary School;
- Prince Edward Primary School;
- Pye Bank CofE Primary School;
- Reignhead Primary School
- Rivelin Primary School;
- Royd Nursery and Infant School
- Sacred Heart School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;
- Seraphic Academy;
- Sharrow Nursery, Infant and Junior School;
- Shortbrook Primary School
- Shooter's Grove Primary School;
- Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries;
- Springfield Primary School;
- St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
- St John Fisher Primary, A Catholic Voluntary Academy
- St Joseph’s Primary
- St Marie's School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;
- St Mary’s Church of England Primary School;
- St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy;
- Stradbroke Primary School
- St Theresa's Catholic Primary School;
- St Thomas More Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy
- St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School;
- Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School (Converted to Academy in September 2022. ‘Good’ rating scored before conversion)
- Tinsley Meadows Primary School
- Walkley Primary School;
- Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School;
- Waterthorpe Infant School
- Westways Primary School;
- Wisewood Community Primary School;
- Wincobank Nursery and Infant Academy
- Windmill Hill Primary School
- Woodhouse West Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Woodlands Primary School
- Wharncliffe Side Primary School
- Whiteways Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Woodseats Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Woodthorpe Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Good’ pre-conversion)
- Wybourn Community Primary & Nursery School.
Sheffield schools rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted
- Al-Mahad Al-Islami
- Beighton Nursery Infant School
- Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School;
- Concord Junior Academy
- Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School;
- Gleadless Primary School;
- Lowedges Junior Academy
- Hatfield Academy
- Rainbow Forge Primary Academy
- Sheffield Inclusion Centre;
- Meynell Community Primary School;
Sheffield schools rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted
- Bankwood Community Primary School (No inspection since academy conversion found. Rated ‘Inadequate’ pre-conversion)
Sheffield schools ‘Not yet inspected’ by Ofsted
- Nether Edge Primary School;