The simplest way to get a first-impression of a school is to check their rating with the education watchdog, Ofsted, which inspects all state and independent schools in the country and grades them as Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good or Outstanding.

To help you, The Star has listed all schools in Sheffield by their Ofsted rating at the end of December 2022. It shows that the vast majority of the Steel City’s schools are rated ‘Good’ while just a handful are rated ‘Inadequate’. Conversely, only around eight per cent of schools are currently ‘Outstanding’, and some of those reports are as many as 10 years out of date.