Sheffield schools: All Ofsted ratings for city's primary and secondary schools at end of 2022

All parents only want the best for their children, and one of the biggest worries is whether their little ones are off to the best schools.

By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago

The simplest way to get a first-impression of a school is to check their rating with the education watchdog, Ofsted, which inspects all state and independent schools in the country and grades them as Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good or Outstanding.

To help you, The Star has listed all schools in Sheffield by their Ofsted rating at the end of December 2022. It shows that the vast majority of the Steel City’s schools are rated ‘Good’ while just a handful are rated ‘Inadequate’. Conversely, only around eight per cent of schools are currently ‘Outstanding’, and some of those reports are as many as 10 years out of date.

In fact, as the Star reported on earlier this year, a number of Sheffield’s ‘best’ schools are 10 years over due for a fresh inspection.

The Star has listed the Ofsted ratings for all of Sheffield's schools as of the end of December 2022.
Sheffield schools rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

- Brightside Nursery and Infant School;

- Broomhill Infant School;

- Handsworth Grange Community Sports College;

- King Ecgbert School;

- Oasis Academy Watermead;

- Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy;

- Seven Hills School;

- Silverdale School;

- St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam);

- Tapton School.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

- Abbeyfield Primary Academy

- Abbey Lane Primary School

- Acres Hill Community Primary School

- Angram Bank Primary School

- All Saints' Catholic High School;

- Arbourthorne Community Primary School;

- Archdale School;

- Athelstan Primary School;

- Anns Grove Primary School

- Ballifield Primary

- Beck Primary

- Becton School;

- Bents Green School;

- Bethany School;

- Brantwood Specialist School;

- Byron Wood Primary Academy;

- Carfield Primary School;

- Carter Knowle Junior School;

- Chapeltown Academy;

- Dobcroft Infant School;

- Dobcroft Junior School;

- E-ACT Pathways Academy;

- Ecclesall Primary School;

- Ecclesfield School;

- Firth Park Academy;

- Forge Valley School;

- Greystones Primary School;

- High Hazels Junior School;

- High Hazels Nursery Infant Academy;

- High Storrs School;

- Hinde House 2-16 Academy;

- Hillsborough Primary School;

- Holt House Infant School;

- Hucklow Primary School;

- Hunter's Bar Infant School;

- Intake Primary School;

- King Edward VII School;

- Limpsfield Junior School;

- Longley Park Sixth Form Academy;

- Lowfield Community Primary School;

- Lydgate Infant School;

- Lydgate Junior School;

- Manor Lodge Community Primary and Nursery School;

- Marlcliffe Community Primary School;

- Meadowhead School Academy Trust;

- Mundella Primary School;

- Nether Green Infant School;

- Nether Green Junior School;

- Netherthorpe Primary School;

- Newfield Secondary School;

- Notre Dame High School;

- Oasis Academy Don Valley;

- Oasis Academy Fir Vale;

- Outwood Academy City;

- Paces High Green School for Conductive Education;

- Parkwood E-ACT Academy;

- Parson Cross Church of England Primary School;

- Phillimore Community Primary School;

- Phoenix School of Therapeutic Education;

- Pipworth Community Primary School;

- Prince Edward Primary School;

- Pye Bank CofE Primary School;

- Rivelin Primary School;

- Sacred Heart School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- Seraphic Academy;

- Sharrow Nursery, Infant and Junior School;

- Sheffield Park Academy;

- Sheffield Springs Academy;

- Shooter's Grove Primary School;

- Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries;

- Springfield Primary School;

- St Marie's School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- St Mary’s Church of England Primary School;

- St Patrick's Catholic Voluntary Academy;

- St Theresa's Catholic Primary School;

- St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School;

- Stocksbridge High School;

- Talbot Specialist School;

- UTC Sheffield City Centre;

- UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park;

- Walkley Primary School;

- Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School;

- Westways Primary School;

- Wisewood Community Primary School;

- Wybourn Community Primary & Nursery School.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted

- Al-Mahad Al-Islami

- Beighton Nursery Infant School

- Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School;

- Emmaus Catholic and CofE Primary School;

- Fir Vale School;

- Gleadless Primary School;

- Heritage Park School;

- Sheffield Inclusion Centre;

- Meynell Community Primary School;

- The Birley Academy;

- Yewlands Academy.

Sheffield schools rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted

- Bankwood Community Primary School;

- Chaucer School;

- Holgate Meadows School.

Sheffield schools ‘Not yet inspected’ by Ofsted

- Astrea Academy Sheffield;

- Bradfield School;

- Discovery Academy;

- Nether Edge Primary School;

- Malin Bridge Primary School;

- Mercia School;

- Owler Brook Primary School;

- Westfield School;

- Whiteways Primary School;

- Woodseats Primary School;

- Woodthorpe Primary School.