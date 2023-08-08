The school summer holidays are going quickly - which means GCSE results day is only around the corner.
Every parent only wants the best for their child at school, and that often starts with looking at their Ofsted results.
13 secondary schools in Sheffield have had a visit from Ofsted in 2023 so far, meaning it's guaranteed some parents picked out their child's secondary schools only for the school to get re-graded.
A few of these outcomes will be cause for celebration, such as Seven Hills School maintaining its 'Outstanding' rating, or Astrea Academy Sheffield earning a 'Good' rating in its first-ever inspection. In a rare achievement, Mercia School was also rated 'Outstanding' in its first visit.
There have been some disappointments though, such as Handsworth Grange Community Sports College slipping from 'Outstanding' down to 'Requires Improvement'.
Meanwhile, other success stories included King Edward VII School rebounding from an 'Inadequate' rating in January to earn back its 'Good' grade in July, which also stopped it from being converted into an academy.
Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's secondary schools in 2023 so far.