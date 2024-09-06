It is a time when many parents take photographs of their children on the first day back, as they document each year with the youngsters growing up.

A number of Star readers shared some brilliant first day back photos on social media.

They ranged from the very first photo to start reception, to the very last ‘back to school’ photos in year 11.

Best of luck to everyone heading back to school this week!

"My son's first day at reception" Chantelle Kara Martin

"Youngest got photobombed by the dog" Kerry Noreiga

"Starting Y6 and Y7" Lindsy Salisbury Roper