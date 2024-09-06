Sheffield schools: 9 adorable photos of Sheffield children on their first day back at school

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2024, 05:34 BST

Class is back in session this week as schools across Sheffield have returned from the summer holidays.

It is a time when many parents take photographs of their children on the first day back, as they document each year with the youngsters growing up.

A number of Star readers shared some brilliant first day back photos on social media.

They ranged from the very first photo to start reception, to the very last ‘back to school’ photos in year 11.

Best of luck to everyone heading back to school this week!

1. "Kayleb's first day in Y4"

Tiana Ajodha Photo: Tiana Ajodha

2. "My son's first day at reception"

Chantelle Kara Martin Photo: Chantelle Kara Martin

3. "Youngest got photobombed by the dog"

Kerry Noreiga Photo: Kerry Noreiga

4. "Starting Y6 and Y7"

Lindsy Salisbury Roper Photo: Lindsy Salisbury Roper

