July means the last of term is approaching and the summer holidays are right around the corner.

It’s an exciting day for any child - but it’s nothing but momentous for Year 6 pupils as they realise ‘Big School’ is just a few weeks away.

Here are 11 heartwarming photos of Sheffield’s Y6 learners, taken during their last days at primary school in 2025.

The summer holidays in Sheffield begin on July 23, 2025, and schools go back on September 1.

1 . Arbourthorne Community Primary School Here are the Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School.

2 . Abbey Lane Primary School - Miss Blakey's class The Y6 leavers from Miss Blakey's class at Abbey Lane Primary School say goodbye.

3 . Abbey Lane Primary School - Mr Bolton & Mrs Gorman's class Here are Mr Bolton and Mrs Gorman's Y6 set at Abbey Lane Primary School.