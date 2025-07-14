Sheffield schools: 11 precious photos of Sheffield's Y6 leavers in their last days of primary school 2025

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

It’s that time of years again where parents are faced with how quickly their little ones grow up.

July means the last of term is approaching and the summer holidays are right around the corner.

It’s an exciting day for any child - but it’s nothing but momentous for Year 6 pupils as they realise ‘Big School’ is just a few weeks away.

Here are 11 heartwarming photos of Sheffield’s Y6 learners, taken during their last days at primary school in 2025.

The summer holidays in Sheffield begin on July 23, 2025, and schools go back on September 1.

Here are the Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School.

1. Arbourthorne Community Primary School

Here are the Y6 leavers from Arbourthorne Community Primary School. | Arbourthorne Community Primary School

The Y6 leavers from Miss Blakey's class at Abbey Lane Primary School say goodbye.

2. Abbey Lane Primary School - Miss Blakey's class

The Y6 leavers from Miss Blakey's class at Abbey Lane Primary School say goodbye. | Abbey Lane Primary School

Here are Mr Bolton and Mrs Gorman's Y6 set at Abbey Lane Primary School.

3. Abbey Lane Primary School - Mr Bolton & Mrs Gorman's class

Here are Mr Bolton and Mrs Gorman's Y6 set at Abbey Lane Primary School. | Abbey Lane Primary School

Farewells from Mr Strutt's class at Abbey Lane Primary School.

4. Abbey Lane Primary School - Mr Strutt's class

Farewells from Mr Strutt's class at Abbey Lane Primary School. | Abbey Lane Primary School

