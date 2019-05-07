Sheffield schoolchildren learn about D-Day thanks to Star supplement

Sheffield schoolchildren have been learning about D-Day thanks to The Star as the city prepares to mark 75 years since the landings in Normandy

Twelve schools from across Sheffield will receive copies of the newspaper’s special D-Day supplement completely free of charge thanks to sponsorship from the city's longest-serving department store, Atkinsons.

Pupils at Acres Hill Community Primary School with copies of The Star's D-Day supplement. Pictured are Charlie, Polly, Evie, Abdulla, Danyal, and Nabilah.

The publication – which will appear in The Star every Tuesday for four weeks – features headlines, articles and pictures from archive, transporting the children back to June 6, 1944, when British soldiers first set foot on French sand while under heavy fire.

It is hoped it will support their studies of the Second World War, allowing them to learn about the past and the sacrifices that were made all those years ago.

Pupils at Acres Hill Primary School, in Darnall, who have been learning about the conflict this year, were among those to receive the first supplement yesterday.

Headteacher Cath Whittingham said: “Acres Hill has been fortunate enough to receive The Star’s D-Day supplement and it has been really exciting for the children to have a supplement relating to their studies in history.

“We are very keen for our children to be able to experience and analyse what is presented in the media and it is great to have access to a local newspaper in this way.”

Atkinsons, which celebrates its 147th birthday this year, has survived two world wars – despite being flattened in the Sheffield Blitz in 1940 – and remains the city centre’s largest independent department store.

The Star’s Editor Nancy Fielder said: “It has been great to be able to support children in Sheffield with a resource that will aid their studies into World War Two at a time when there is a lack of funding for schools in the city.

“We are also grateful to have been able to work with Atkinsons on this and extend our thanks to them as they are as much a part of Sheffield history as The Star.”

Readers can buy a copy of the special D-Day supplement in The Star on May 13, 20 and June 4.

A Lancaster bomber is to fly over the city on June 15 to honour the Normandy veterans who gave the Allied nations their freedom.