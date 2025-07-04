Sheffield school wins national wall art prize as part of NSPCC Number Day

Oasis Academy Don Valley receives unique maths-themed mural after taking part in 25th anniversary of NSPCC’s Number Day.

A Sheffield school has welcomed a bespoke, maths-themed art installation worth thousands of pounds after winning a national NSPCC competition.

Oasis Academy Don Valley, in Attercliffe, was selected from thousands of schools and nurseries across the UK that took part in the charity’s Number Day - a fundraising event that encourages pupils to engage with maths in fun, creative ways, while raising money to support the NSPCC’s work.

All schools who registered for Number Day were entered into a prize draw to win a custom-designed maths-themed mural for their school, designed and installed by Promote Your School, who have transformed learning spaces in thousands of schools, colleges and universities across the UK.

NSPCC’s Number Day celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025

Promote Your School has worked with schools for over 20 years to transform dull corridors and blank walls into immersive, educational environments and worked closely with staff and students on the design.

The mural was completed during May half term and brings together bold visuals, curriculum-linked content, and the school’s own ideas to create an inspiring space for pupils.

Jo Turner, Assistant Principal at Oasis Academy Don Valley, said: “We have taken part in NSPCC Number Day for many years and were thrilled to have won the Wall Art competition this year. It was a pleasure to work with Chris and the team at Promote Your School, who guided us through the design process to bring our ideas to life. The result is a fabulous numeracy-themed wall that will inspire pupils for years to come.”

Chris Harris, Director at Promote Your School, said: “We’ve loved being part of Number Day again this year and collaborating with Oasis Academy Don Valley to create bespoke, numeracy-themed Wall Art for their school. From our initial meeting to identify the ideal location, through to finalising the design content – carefully aligned with key elements of the school’s maths curriculum – Jo and the team have been a pleasure to work with.”

The NSPCC’s Number Day celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025 and remains one of the charity’s flagship school events. It combines curriculum-based maths activities with the opportunity to raise funds for the NSPCC’s services, which include Childline, the confidential helpline available to children 24/7, and Speak Out Stay Safe, an in-school programme helping children understand abuse and how to get help.

Number Day continues to grow each year, with thousands of schools taking part, sharing their activities online using the hashtag #NumberDay and engaging in everything from maths-themed dress-up days to classroom challenges and fundraising games.

To find out more, visit: visit: www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday