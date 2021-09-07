Sheffield school scoops top prize in national maths competition

High Storrs School in Sheffield was surprised to discover it had beaten more than 500 other schools to win a prestigious national prize thanks to the efforts of five pupils who took part in a maths competition by learning platform Eedi.

The competition centred on the children solving daily maths puzzles, and the more pupils who joined in from a school, the more points scored and the more likely the school was to win.

Five High Storrs School pupils entered the competition in the holidays without telling the school they were taking part and it could now result in a £1,000 prize for the school later this term.

Eedi CEO Ben Caulfield said: "Huge congratulations to High Storrs school! Out of thousands of children who are participating in the Eedi School League, they won the prize because of their consistent commitment to learning maths.

“Research shows that the most important thing about learning maths isn’t being the best but feeling you can do it, and doing it consistently. That’s the spirit we reflect when we celebrate prize-winners in the Eedi School League.

“We’re inviting all children to join the League, giving them personalised maths tuition and making learning maths more fun and engaging for children up and down the country."

The Eedi School League is open to every 9-14 year old in the country and celebrates effort, perseverance and hard work, meaning children of all abilities can enter and win prizes.

Academic research shows that incentives like prizes have a strongly positive effect on motivation.

Eedi’s experts have devised the School League as a competition that all schools and children can enter for free, creating excitement and interest around learning maths.

Eedi is a tuition and learning platform that was created by teachers to help children build maths confidence and skills.

There is no limit to the number of children who can enter the Eedi School League, and other maths departments are being encouraged to join the Eedi community.