Here’s everything you need to know about the deadline for primary school admissions in Sheffield.

It is already the middle of January, and parents all around Sheffield are likely beginning the process of getting their young children ready for the transition from nursery to primary school that will take place in autumn.

With the Sheffield primary school application deadline looming in a matter of days, you may like to make an early start on their formal educational journey. For those who have yet to decide which schools are ideal for their children, now is the time to make your choice.

For children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019, they will begin primary school in September as part of the 2023 school starts. Therefore, having complete knowledge before the deadline could be advantageous to both parents and guardians.

So, when is the deadline to submit your application so your child doesn’t miss out on one of the most important phases of their lives? Here’s everything you need to know about the primary school entry deadline.

When is the deadline for 2023 primary school places?

According to the Sheffield City Council , the deadline for primary school faces for the school year beginning September 2023 is on Sunday, January 15. If you apply late, your application will be considered after all others so you will have less chance of obtaining a place at your preferred school.

How to apply for a primary school place in Sheffield?

You can get all the information to apply for primary schools through the Sheffield City Council website . The online application is now closed but parents and guardians can contact the Primary Admissions Team on 0114 273 5766 or by email at [email protected]

When will I find out which school has given offers?

Sheffield City Council said the Primary Admissions Team will confirm your application within three weeks of receiving it. If you do not receive an acknowledgement within this time you should contact The Primary Admissions Team.

A letter will then be sent to your home address on April 17 where you will be informed of your single allocated school place, which may or may not be one of your three preferences.