Sheffield school ordered to improve financial position amid plans to close sixth form

A Sheffield school, which set out plans to close its sixth form earlier this year, has been ordered by the government to improve its financial position and join a multi-academy trust.

Bradfield School near Worrall, which is forecast to end the current academic year with a deficit of over £800,000, has been told it must transfer, or begin the process of transferring to a larger sponsor by September after officials questioned its viability as a standalone school.

The school has now been issued with a financial notice to improve by the Education and Skills Funding Agency for failing to submit audited financial statements which were due on December 31, meaning it is in breach of its funding agreement and the Academies Financial Handbook.

It was already subject to ESFA intervention ‘due to concerns regarding financial management’, and has been working with school funding bosses to address these concerns.

However, the ESFA said the trust has ‘not provided assurances that it can achieve a better budget’.

They added: “Its financial position is poor and worsening, and it continues to operate in both in-year and cumulative deficit positions.”

And, despite forecasting ‘significant’ in-year cumulative deficits for 2018/19, the trust has “failed to provide and implement a satisfactory plan that provides financial recovery”, the ESFA said.

The letter also states that the ESFA will continue to monitor progress at the school, and that the notice will only be lifted once the requirements are met.

In a statement, Bradfield school said: “"Governors at Bradfield School are working very closely with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to ensure that the budget becomes balanced in the very near future and we have financial stability moving forward.

“The formal Financial Notice to Improve (FNtI) supports our on-going work to ensure that rigorous financial controls and procedures are in place so that we can return to a balanced budget from September 2019."

Bradfield was deemed to require improvement at its last Ofsted inspection in 2017.

In January, the school announced plans to close its sixth form blaming the ‘drastic and regrettable’ move on a lack of funding and difficulties with recruiting enough students.

In the proposal, the school is said to have ended the 2017/18 academic year with a deficit of £400,000, with a cumulative deficit of over £800,000 expected by September – overspending at the rate of just over £2 per pupil per school day.

Last month around 40 staff members walked out in a dispute over the compulsory redundancies of 15 teachers.

They were joined by parents who expressed their anger over not only the job losses but also cuts to subjects such as art, music and drama.