Sheffield school offers support to classmates of Barrass brothers as their killers are sentenced to life

Floral tributes outside the house in Shiregreen where the Barrass brothers died

Staff and students at Firth Park Academy are continuing to mourn the death of Tristan Barrass, 13, and Blake Barrass, 14, who strangled to death by their parents in a property in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on Friday, May 24.

Sarah Barrass, 35, of Gregg House Road, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 35 years at Sheffield Crown Court today after earlier admitting murdering her two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.

(L-R) Blake and Tristan Barrass

Her half-brother Brandon Machin, 39, who is the father of all six of her children, was also handed a life sentence today after admitting the same offences.

Firth Park Academy, where the boys studied, described the day of sentencing as a ‘challenging’ time for everyone at the school.

A spokesperson for the school added: “The feelings of loss and grief are as strong as ever for so many of us and so as a school we will continue to support the wellbeing of all those in our care as best we can.

“All our students and staff will be signposted to support at this time, which includes our in-school youth workers and councillors who have been such a strong ongoing support to many of our students since May.

Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin

“We also promote online services for support outside school hours such as from Kooth and Childline.