Sheffield school to host alumni concert in effort to show importance of musical education

Tapton School, Crosspool

Tapton School, in Crosspool, will be hosting the ‘pay what you feel’ music alumni concert on Thursday, November 21, as part of its continued effort to show students who are considering their options why music is a valuable subject to study academically.

On the night there will be performances from both alumni working within the music profession as well as current Tapton students who are hoping to be professional musicians in the future.

Famous former Tapton pupils who forged a career in music include Def Leppard guitarist Rick Savage.

An A-Level music student performing at Tapton School

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject leader for music Gemma Page said Tapton’s music department has always been a busy and vibrant place to study – and this is still the case.

“We are immensely proud of our rich musical heritage and cannot wait to bring together our music alumni for this exciting event, but we are equally proud of our department today,” she said.

“Music at Tapton is continuing to thrive. GCSE and A-level courses are running, with many students leaving us to study music at university or a conservatoire every year. This summer our pupils gained excellent GCSE results plus we achieved the only two A*s for Music A-Level in South Yorkshire.”

Earlier this year it was announced Tapton School would not be running its GCSE music course in September 2019 as too few pupils had chosen to study the subject.

But following a successful fundraising campaign the secondary school was able to fund the first year of the course for students.

Former pupil Tom Bennett said: “This is an enormously important opportunity for former pupils to showcase to the students of today the benefits of nurturing musical talent at school.

“Arts education across the country is currently under great strain as funding is constantly being shifted to STEM subjects, but we are determined not to abandon the talented pupils of today to a music-less education without a fight.

“We’re hoping parents and pupils past and present across the city will come to the concert and support the school’s efforts to continue to provide music education in the years to come.”

The school has 11 extracurricular ensembles including a 50-strong senior orchestra and an award-winning brass band, students who audition for the BBC Young Musician of the Year, and 12 visiting instrumental teachers to name a few.

Ms. Page added: “We have a pupil currently playing leading roles in the West End, pupils gaining places in the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra as well as many members of both Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Music School.”