Sheffield school honours past and present pupils at a special plaque unveiling by VIP guest.

The Evening of Inspiration and Success gave Firvale School an opportunity to celebrate its head boys and head girls.

As part of the event, the school had a plaque unveiling by former Sheffield MP Lord David Blunkett, who was also former Labour Home Secretary.

The plaque was commissioned by a local business iLet4You Limited to help celebrate the pupils achievements.

School honour roll plaque unveiled by Lord Blunkett

A spokesperson for the school said guests had been treated to drinks, canapés and light refreshments and there were previous head boys and head girls along with special guests from the local communities, and businesses, as well as school governors.

“For some there was a feeling of nostalgia being back at the place where their story to success began,” they said.

Headteacher Rachel Smith hosted the evening and the head boys and head girls made several inspirational speeches.

Lord Blunkett also made a motivational speech.

Lord Blunkett gives inspirational speech at Firvale School

The spokesperson added: “There were younger children from the school who were there to take inspiration from this event and see what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

“Everyone was there to celebrate the success of the head boys and head girls and wish them all the success in their future endeavours.”