Sheffield school holidays 2019 – Here are all the key dates you need to know

With summer well and truly in full swing, youngsters across Sheffield are looking forward to their school holidays.

By Sam Cooper
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 10:38

There are now just over two more weeks of the summer term to go and here are the all important dates to mark on the calendar.

2018-2019 academic year

The countdown to the school holidays is on.

Summer – schools close Wednesday, July 24

2019-2020 academic year

Summer – schools open Monday, September 2 Autumn half-term – schools close Friday, October 25 and open Monday, November 4 Christmas – schools close Friday, December 20 and open Monday, January 6 2020 Spring half-term – schools close Friday, February 14 and open Monday, February 24 Easter – schools close Friday, March 27 and open Tuesday, April 14 May Bank Holiday – schools close Friday, May 1 and open Tuesday, May 5 Summer half-term – schools close Friday, May 22 and open Monday June 1 Summer – schools close Tuesday, July 21