Sheffield school for children with cerebral palsy to hold 24-hour danceathon

A specialist school and charity in Sheffield, which supports children, adults and families living with cerebral palsy and other motor disorders, is holding a 24-hour fundraising danceathon.

Children at Paces will start dancing at midday on Friday, May 24, and dance all the way through the night until midday on Saturday (May 25).

They are taking on the challenge to raise vital funds to develop their outdoor space, including a sensory garden, outdoor classroom, raised beds for planting, and improving the current playground.

Paces School for children with neurological conditions moved into its current home at Thorncliffe Hall in 2022, after a two-year-fundraising appeal.

The danceathon also gives people at Paces the chance to be involved in organising the event, with skills workshops held by charity partners in the digital media and production sector.

It will be held at the Paces School, Thorncliffe Hall, in Chapeltown (S35 2PH).