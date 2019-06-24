Sheffield school celebrates its first ever 'good' Ofsted report

Sheffield Springs Academy, in Arbourthorne, was awarded the judgement after a visit from Ofsted inspectors last month.

In their report, inspectors praised leaders for bringing about ‘transformational change’ to the school, noting an improvement in the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

Students at staff at Sheffield Springs Academy celebrating the 'good' report

Staff were also said to have ‘high’ ambitions for what students are able to achieve – an ethos that is ‘threaded through the life of the school – with lesson planning that ensures that the needs of different pupils are met, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Safeguarding is said to be ‘effective' and pupils’ rates of attendance are ‘improving’, with an added improvement in pupils’ behaviour and a fall in the number of fixed-term and permanent exclusions,

Inspectors also said there is a ‘calmness which permeates the school’, but noted a small ‘hard core’ of pupils that continue to challenge the school’s ethos and expectations.

Outcomes for pupils, although above the national average for the past two years, were found to require improvement with performance in vocational option subjects masking some underachievement in other subjects such as English and humanities, which has been ‘significantly below’ the national averages for three years.

Mark Shipman, Headteacher of Sheffield Springs Academy, said: “We are all delighted to have secured this ‘Good’ judgement from Ofsted, recognising just how far our academy has come and our potential to achieve even more in the coming years.

“It is a reflection of the ongoing support, commitment and hard work of all involved – students, staff, parents and governors – and something that we will all take great pride in.

“It is particularly gratifying that the Inspectors saw the extent of the culture change at Springs – staff have all worked hard to establish high expectations and this is evident in the way students are enjoying and excelling in their lessons.

“These comments will spur us all on as we continue the improvements underway and deliver the very best education for all our students.”

The school must now further improve pupils’ outcomes, especially in English and humanities subjects, and continue to improve rates of attendance.