Parents have been unable to find out which ‘big school’ their children have got into in Sheffield due to IT issues and clogged phone lines at the city council.

Sheffield Council has been unable to send out emails confirming which secondary school the city’s pupils will be going to this September. Parents will be anxious to find out which of their three preferences their little ones have got into – and, if not, if they need to get started on the appeals process.

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said in a tweet this morning (9.35am, March 1): “We are currently experiencing IT issues causing a delay in sending school places emails. We are working to fix this and will update everyone waiting for information as soon as possible.

“Phone lines are very busy and we are currently unable to provide place outcomes over the phone. Keep watch on your emails for updates.”

Sheffield City Council says it is having trouble getting children's secondary school placements out to parents due to IT issues and busy phone lines.