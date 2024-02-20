It's the Sheffield school that consistently comes out as one of the top of its kind in the city, with alumni like Sebastian Coe, Matt Fitzpatrick, and three of the founding members of Def Leppard.

Today we take a look through The Star's archive of some bygone days from Tapton School, one of the largest and highest-rated academies in Sheffield.

We found a treasure trove of pictures from the 1990s and 2000s, showing 6th form students at their prom night in 2006, a school production of Bugsy Malone, and what looks like an entire sixth-form photo from a fancy dress day in 2007.

There are also photos from two different years of Race For Life, two litter picks oddly enough, and a group photo ahead of a trip to Venezuela in 2006.