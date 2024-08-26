Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

That scary time in September when parents have to send their little ones off to ‘Big School’ for the first time is right around the corner.

As children across the city get ready to start school for the very first time, we have dug through our archives to bring you these photographs of reception classes across the region in the 1990s.

Faces from Watermead Infants, Greengate Primary, Hartley Brook Primary and Hunter’s Bar Primary are just some of the schools featured in this retro photo gallery.

Can you recognise yourself, your child, or anyone you know?