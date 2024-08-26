Sheffield retro: 16 adorable photos show children on their first day at school in the 1990s

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 07:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
That scary time in September when parents have to send their little ones off to ‘Big School’ for the first time is right around the corner.

As children across the city get ready to start school for the very first time, we have dug through our archives to bring you these photographs of reception classes across the region in the 1990s.

Faces from Watermead Infants, Greengate Primary, Hartley Brook Primary and Hunter’s Bar Primary are just some of the schools featured in this retro photo gallery.

Can you recognise yourself, your child, or anyone you know?

Related topics:SheffieldSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.