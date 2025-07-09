Sheffield ranked top of Russell Group for third year in National Student Survey

The University of Sheffield remains top of the Russell Group in the latest National Student Survey, published today (9 July 2025).

For the third year in a row, Sheffield has been rated number one based on aggregate responses in the annual survey, in which students give feedback on their university experience.

Sheffield’s Students’ Union has also been rated the best out of all UK universities for the second year in a row.

Students gave the University of Sheffield the highest score in the Russell Group for learning opportunities, assessment and feedback and student voice. Sheffield was also ranked within the top four of the Russell Group for the following categories: learning resources, teaching on my course, academic support and organisation and management.

University of Sheffield's Firth Court

The University of Sheffield was rated top in the Russell Group for teaching in the following subjects:

Landscape design

Journalism

Ophthalmics

Physical geographical sciences

Bioengineering, medical and biomedical engineering

Nursing (non-specific)

Engineering (non-specific)

Materials science

The news follows the University of Sheffield being ranked within the top 100 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2026 last month. It also cemented its position as a leading global institution after securing a place within the top 100 universities in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 in October.

Professor Mary Vincent, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: “To be recognised as the top university in the Russell Group in this year’s National Student Survey is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of the exceptional student experience we offer here at Sheffield. It demonstrates the dedication and passion of our staff, the vibrancy of our student community, and our shared commitment to academic excellence and student wellbeing. We are proud that our students feel so positively about their time with us, and we will continue to listen, adapt, and innovate to ensure their experience remains outstanding.”

University of Sheffield Students' Union

Daisy Watson, President of the University of Sheffield’s Students' Union, said: “It’s fantastic to see such positive feedback from students in this year’s NSS Survey. This is a celebration of everything students do to shape their own university experience: from giving feedback and representing their course experience to building a vibrant, supportive community through the Students’ Union. It’s students who make this place what it is, and this result reflects the power of their voices and the impact of their contributions. As a Students’ Union, we’ll keep listening, growing, and backing students to lead the way, because every student deserves an experience shaped by them, for them.”

The University has performed consistently highly in rankings. Last year the University was also named runner-up for University of the Year 2025 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, as well as rising in the rankings to 14th best University in the UK.

The University has also been ranked among the best universities in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2025 and the top university in the Russell Group for student experience and support in the Daily Mail University Guide, as well as within the top 10 universities in the UK overall and top in the North of England for the second successive year.

