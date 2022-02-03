Sheffield pupils delight basketball fans by playing at Sharks game
Sheffield pupils delighted basketball fans by playing a game during half-time at a Sharks match.
Youngsters from Birley and Greystones Primary schools played at half time of the Sharks v Bristol Flyers game at Ponds Forge.
They were invited after a coaching session from city coaching company DE Sportz and Dance. Owners Emily Birks and Derek Hird said the children showed great ability and enjoyment for the game.
They contacted the Sharks who invited the pupils to the game. More than 80 pupils, parents, carers, siblings, teachers and a large crowd cheered the schools on as Greystones Grizzlies beat Birley Bulls.
Birley primary school teacher Kelly Waxman said: "It was great watching all the kids playing basketball in front of such an enthusiastic crowd and after the game the Sharks players chatting and having photos with the kids was an extra bonus. I’m sure this experience will stay with them for a very long time.”