Youngsters from Birley and Greystones Primary schools played at half time of the Sharks v Bristol Flyers game at Ponds Forge.

They were invited after a coaching session from city coaching company DE Sportz and Dance. Owners Emily Birks and Derek Hird said the children showed great ability and enjoyment for the game.

They contacted the Sharks who invited the pupils to the game. More than 80 pupils, parents, carers, siblings, teachers and a large crowd cheered the schools on as Greystones Grizzlies beat Birley Bulls.

Sheffield pupils from Greystones and Birley play at Sharks basketball game