Sheffield pupil, 12, cuts off 26 inches of hair for charity

Amina Hasan and her mum Salma Kosar - Amina donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust The hair cut was provided for free at Illusionz on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield. Picture by Illusionz.

Amina Hasan, a student at Oasis Academy Don Valley, will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Salma Kosar, Amina’s mum said: “I have been maintaining Amina’s hair for all these years and it just starting getting to a point where it’s too long and difficult to manage.

“A while back I came across the Little Princess Trust on someone’s Facebook page and it stuck with me so I suggested it to Amina and she was happy to go ahead with it.

“Amina’s nana suffers from brain tumours and an aunt has cancer and the LPT charity seemed fitting. “We have raised so much money so far and overwhelmed with the support that Amina is receiving.”

Amina has been a student at Oasis Academy Don Valley since 2015 and has always had long beautiful locks, one teacher said.

Amina, added: “I have been growing my hair for years and it is so long now that I find it hard to maintain. My aunt mentioned if I was to cut my hair then I could donate it to a charity. So me and my mum searched the internet and came across the Little Princess Trust and thought, why not?

“At first I felt very excited to do it but as the days were getting closer to my haircut, I felt quite nervous.”

The Little Princess Trust use hair donations and fundraising monies sent to them by their amazing supporters, to manufacture and fit their real hair wigs.

Established in 2006, they have supplied over 8,000 wigs to children and young people and invested circa £5 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.

Zohaib Hasan, Amina’s father said: “We are all very proud of Amina as a family.

“She loves her hair and has taken a long time for it to get it to this length. We are proud that she has made this decision herself and we are happy to support this charitable cause.

“I have been campaigning on her behalf in Nottingham/Grantham and already raised over £200”