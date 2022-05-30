Hosted by Sheffield South East Learning Partnership (SSELP), the event is aimed at celebrating creativity among the students.

The free event, which is happening at The Circle on Rockingham Lane in the city centre between May 23 and July 18, also features an art trail that consists of a quiz and an 'eye spy' challenge.

SSELP is a partnership of 17 schools that work closely together to provide better educational outcomes for children and families in some of the most deprived wards in the city.

School pupils artwork on display at The Circle in the city centre as part of their end of year show

Each SSELP school will be showcasing up to 10 pieces of work.

The Sheffield schools that make up SSELP are: Acres Hill Community Primary School, Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Archdale School, Emmaus Catholic & CofE Primary School, Gleadless Primary School, Grace Owen Nursery School, High Hazels Academy, and Manor Lodge Community Primary School.

It also includes Norfolk Community Primary School, Oasis Academy Don Valley, Phillimore Community Primary School, Pipworth Community Primary School, Prince Edward Primary School, Sheffield Park Academy, Sheffield Springs Academy, St Theresa's Catholic Primary School, Wybourn Community Primary School.

The leadership for SSELP is provided by experienced leaders from the schools, which are situated in socio-economic areas of deprivation, some with high levels of EAL (English as an additional language).

Some of the artwork displayed at The Circle

According to the SSELP website, the schools encounter numerous obstacles as they work together to improve the academic achievement, aspirations, and life opportunities of each child in the partnership.

A creative portrait of the Queen

Some of the artwork displayed at The Circle