These are the Sheffield schools that have proven they offer the very best for children.

There was some concern things would be too tough in 2019 when the Government rolled out the 'education inspection framework' - the new standard that schools would be inspected by.

Prior to this, schools rated 'Outstanding' would not be scheduled for any more inspections at all - leading to some not receiving a fresh pair of eyes for well over 10 years.

In recent years a number of Sheffield's 'Outstanding' schools have been downgraded to 'Good' under the new framework, and more have been told they may not keep their rating at their next Ofsted visit.

But for the schools that have maintained or earned an 'Oustanding' rating since then, it means they have stood the test and proven they are the best of the best.

These are the Sheffield primary schools that have earned or kept their 'Outstanding' colours since the framework in 2019, and along with what inspectors had to say about them.

1 . Mosborough Primary School After years of effort, Mosborough Primary School, in New School Road, Sheffield, was rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in its latest report in January 2023. Inspectors wrote: "High quality interactions between staff and pupils are an important feature of this school. Adults make sure that no learning time is lost." Photo by Dean Atkins. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107039

2 . Oughtibridge Primary School After a nearly 10 year wait for a fresh visit from Ofsted, Oughtibridge Primary School maintained its Outstanding grade in a new report in January 2024. Inspectors wrote: "Oughtibridge is a school where everyone thrives. All pupils achieve extremely well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145832

3 . Stannington Infant School Stannington Infant School waited 15 years for a new visit from Ofsted, but was re-rated 'Outstanding' and told it provides an "exceptional education" in a report in January 2024. Inspectors said: "The school has the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve and these expectations are realised." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/146510