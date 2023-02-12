Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools had three children vying for every seat in the classroom last year.

The deadline for parents to ensure their child has a place at primary school in September 2023 has just passed, with the council closing its letterbox to new applications on January 15. But, already, families will be thinking of where their little ones could be starting in 2024.

As many parents will soon learn when they get their allocations, data shows how out of Sheffield’s 121 schools, only 18 are not oversubscribed or have a waiting list of children trying to get in.

Last year, seven schools in the city were oversubscribed by 200 per cent, meaning for every seat in the classroom, at least three children are trying to get it.

In fact, some schools get so many applications they must turn away more children than they can even accept.

Oversubscribed schools occur when there are more parents applying for places than are available, leading to extensive waiting lists in case those places fall through.

Parents get to apply for three preferences when trying to get an education for their little ones. However, this system also leads to cases like Loxley Primary School, which only had 30 places to give out for its September 2022 intake, but had 143 children vying for them.

Sheffield City Council says 95 per cent of students in September 2022 received a place at one of their three preferred schools.

The only four secondary schools that still had places for their Y7 starters were Stocksbridge, Birley, Ecclesfield and Bradfield.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star in 2022, ranked from those with severe waiting lists relative to how many places they have to give out.

1 . Most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield Only 18 out of Sheffield's 121 schools were not oversubscribed this year, according to figures published by Sheffield Council. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . Mercia School, Millhouses Mercia School is - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 156 students to fill its 185 available spaces. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Silverdale School Silverdale School is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 138 students to fill its 180 available spaces. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4 . Handsworth Grange Community Sports College Handsworth Grange Community Sports College is the fourth most oversubscribed secondary school in Sheffield in 2022, refusing 94 pupils to fill its 205 spaces. Photo: Google Photo Sales