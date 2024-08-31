Just like that, the summer holidays are drawing to a close and parents have their minds on sending the little ones back to school again - or maybe even dropping them off for the first time.

Of course, all parents want only the best for their children when they head to class.

Each year, the Department for Education (DfE) “ranks” each school in the country on the percentage of pupils who have met what is called the ‘expected standard’ in reading, writing and maths.

The expected standard is achieved when a student earns a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, as well as their teacher assessing them as “working at the expected standard” or better in writing.

Below, The Star has listed Sheffield’s top 16 primary schools based on the results.

The latest data for 2023 shows that Sheffield is falling slightly short of the national average.

The average to meet this standard in England is 60 per cent, with eight per cent achieving at a higher standard.

In Sheffield, 57 per cent of pupils are meeting the standard and six per cent are hitting the higher standard.

However, it makes it all the more remarkable, then, when top-performing schools like Oughtibridge Primary report 90 per cent of their pupils meeting the standard while a huge 15 per cent are hitting the ‘higher standard.’

Oughtibridge Primary School, Naylor Road Oughtibridge Primary School is number one Sheffield primary school for its children grasping reading, writing and maths. 90 per cent of children in the 2022-2023 academic year were up to standard, with 15 per cent achieving a "higher" standard. It comes as Oughtibridge Primary maintained its Outstanding grade in its newest Ofsted report in 2024.

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Millhouses Lane St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School is the second best performing school in Sheffield for reading, writing and maths standards, where 87 per cent of pupils met the mark. 11 per cent of pupils also met the higher standard.

Totley Primary School, Sunnyvale Road Totley Primary School is the third best performing school in Sheffield for reading, writing and maths, where 85 per cent of pupils met the standard. However, children here also did better than most in achieving the higher standard, with 18 per cent of pupils hitting the mark.