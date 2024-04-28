Suspending children from school is something we rarely see from educators, especially at primary level.

Teachers aim to keep kids in school, where they are safe, fed and learning. However, for a multitude of reasons, senior leadership can and do decide to temporarily suspend pupils from school.

Suspensions and permanent exclusions data, published in a Gov.uk package in April 2024, includes figures revealing which Sheffield primary schools handed out the most suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.

It includes a number of schools from across the city. The 13 schools in the below list issued a combined 347 suspensions.

1 . Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School, on Boynton Road, handed out 17 suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.

2 . Birley Primary Academy Birley Primary Academy, on Thornbridge Avenue, issued 17 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.

3 . Westways Primary School Westways Primary School, on Mona Avenue, issued 18 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.

4 . High Hazels Junior School High Hazels Junior School, on Fisher Lane, issued 19 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.