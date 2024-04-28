Suspending children from school is something we rarely see from educators, especially at primary level.
Teachers aim to keep kids in school, where they are safe, fed and learning. However, for a multitude of reasons, senior leadership can and do decide to temporarily suspend pupils from school.
Suspensions and permanent exclusions data, published in a Gov.uk package in April 2024, includes figures revealing which Sheffield primary schools handed out the most suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.
It includes a number of schools from across the city. The 13 schools in the below list issued a combined 347 suspensions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.