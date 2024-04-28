Sheffield primary schools: 13 city primary schools handing out the most suspensions revealed

These are the 13 Sheffield Primary schools that issued the most suspensions.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Suspending children from school is something we rarely see from educators, especially at primary level.

Teachers aim to keep kids in school, where they are safe, fed and learning. However, for a multitude of reasons, senior leadership can and do decide to temporarily suspend pupils from school.

Suspensions and permanent exclusions data, published in a Gov.uk package in April 2024, includes figures revealing which Sheffield primary schools handed out the most suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.

It includes a number of schools from across the city. The 13 schools in the below list issued a combined 347 suspensions.

Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School, on Boynton Road, handed out 17 suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.

1. Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School

Watercliffe Meadow Community Primary School, on Boynton Road, handed out 17 suspensions in the 2021-22 academic year.

Photo Sales
Birley Primary Academy, on Thornbridge Avenue, issued 17 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.

2. Birley Primary Academy

Birley Primary Academy, on Thornbridge Avenue, issued 17 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Westways Primary School, on Mona Avenue, issued 18 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.

3. Westways Primary School

Westways Primary School, on Mona Avenue, issued 18 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
High Hazels Junior School, on Fisher Lane, issued 19 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year.

4. High Hazels Junior School

High Hazels Junior School, on Fisher Lane, issued 19 suspensions during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TeachersSchoolsSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.