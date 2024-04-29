It is extremely rare for educators to decide that a pupil cannot return to their schools - it is the absolute last resort, when all other options have been exhausted.
Children must be in education. It is a legal requirement and means if a child is subject to a permanent exclusion from one school then the local authority must arrange full-time education as soon as possible.
They are so rare that in Sheffield only seven of the 153 primary schools within the local authority issued them in the 2021-22 academic year. Of those seven, only one of Sheffield’s primary schools issued more than one.
See if your local school is one of those identified in figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
