Sheffield Primary Schools: The 7 city primary schools to issue permanent exclusions to pupils

Permanent exclusions are absolute last resorts as schools hope to keep pupils in education.

Harry Harrison
Published 29th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

It is extremely rare for educators to decide that a pupil cannot return to their schools - it is the absolute last resort, when all other options have been exhausted.

Children must be in education. It is a legal requirement and means if a child is subject to a permanent exclusion from one school then the local authority must arrange full-time education as soon as possible.

They are so rare that in Sheffield only seven of the 153 primary schools within the local authority issued them in the 2021-22 academic year. Of those seven, only one of Sheffield’s primary schools issued more than one.

See if your local school is one of those identified in figures published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mundella Primary School, on Mundella Place, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year.

1. Mundella Primary School

Mundella Primary School, on Mundella Place, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: JPI

Gleadless Primary School, on Hollinsend Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year.

2. Gleadless Primary School

Gleadless Primary School, on Hollinsend Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Emmanuel Anglican/Methodist Junior School, on Thorpe Drive, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year.

3. Emmanuel Anglican/Methodist Juniors

Emmanuel Anglican/Methodist Junior School, on Thorpe Drive, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: Google

Woodseats Primary School, on Chesterfield Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year.

4. Woodseats Primary School

Woodseats Primary School, on Chesterfield Road, issued 1 permanent exclusion during the 2021-22 academic year. Photo: google

